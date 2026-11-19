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Finding that perfect gift during the holiday season may not always be easy, but sometimes, the best gifts are ones that can satisfy everyone on your list!

Lifestyle and parenting contributor Sherri French returned to the Morning Mix with great ideas as you shop.

Sony Electronics

Sony WH-CH520 Headphones - $69.99

These feature high-quality sound and comfortable, all-day listening in a wireless headphone. The WH-CH520 have an ultra-long battery life of up to 50 hours and quick charging. The headphones are lightweight and feature soft earpads, additional head cushion, and silent joints. They also have a built-in microphone.

Available online at electronics.sony.com.

Blackstone

Blackstone Griddle 101: The Official Cookbook - $28

Blackstone E-Series 22" Electric Tabletop Griddle - Holiday Savings! $199

Know someone who loves to cook with their griddle? Give them more ways to put it to work with "Blackstone Griddle 101: The Official Cookbook." This is the brand’s first authorized cookbook, and it features more than 100 recipes--from pancakes and smashburgers to tacos, stir fry, and game-day favorites.

For the griddle lover who wants to cook indoors, the Blackstone E-Series 22" Electric Tabletop Griddle delivers the flat-top cooking experience without the need for propane. Featuring 1,600 watts of power and a ceramic-coated cooking surface for easy cleanup, it's a nice option for indoor cooking and smaller spaces.

Shop online at blackstoneproducts.com.

Scentbird / Drift

May the Odds Be Ever in Your Gifting Favor! Scentbird and Drift are bringing a little Hollywood magic to holiday gifting with a limited-edition fragrance collection inspired by "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping". For the beauty lover or Hunger Games fan on your list, Scentbird's fruity, woody perfume is a fun twist on the classic fragrance gift, complete with collectible packaging.

Drift takes the fragrance experience on the road and into the home with stylish car fresheners and home diffusers that make everyday spaces smell amazing.

Shop online at scentbird.com and drift.co.

LOVERY

LOVERY 24-Day Beauty Advent Calendar — $143 with coupon code MOMHINT (regular $179)

LOVERY Wavy Baby 10-Piece Glow Skincare Gift Set — $143 with coupon code MOMHINT (regular $179)

LOVERY's 24-Day Beauty Advent Calendar features 24 beauty surprises hidden behind beautiful gold drawers including skincare, makeup, fragrances, and more.

The LOVERY Wavy Baby 10-Piece Glow Set brings together beauty technology and skincare, including a microcurrent facial toning device, LED red light wand, cooling globes, and more in one gift box.

Available on Amazon. Search for “LOVERY Wavy Baby” or “LOVERY 24-Day Beauty Advent Calendar.”

An exclusive 20% OFF either LOVERY gift set with code MOMHINT!

For more information, visit @momhint on Instagram and TikTok.

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