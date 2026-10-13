LLYC's 'Be a Buddy, Not a Bully' campaign launched statewide

October is National Bullying Prevention Month, and LLYC has launched its statewide "Be a Buddy, Not a Bully" initiative.

The campaign encourages schools and organizations to address bullying in all its forms, including its digital reach through the internet. The campaign outlines six steps participants are encouraged to adhere to:



I promise to be a buddy, not a bully. I will use kind words and keep my hands to myself. If I see someone sitting alone, I will ask them to join me. If I see someone being treated badly, I will speak up and tell a trusted adult. I know that my choices matter and that my kindness can change someone's day. Every day, I choose to be a friend, I choose to be fair, and I choose to care.

Joe DiBenedetto, Education and Social Impact Practice Director at LLYC, sat down with Michelle to share more about the campaign and how to get involved.

To learn more or take the pledge, visit llyc.global.

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