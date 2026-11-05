Live Boldly and Love Big for this year's Big Bold Love Day

West Michigan resident Audrey Jandernoa was born with both Down syndrome and a congenital heart defect. She died January 2018 at only five years old, but her family has taken their grief into launching the Red Glasses Movement in honor of Audrey's red glasses she proudly wore.

Ever year on Audrey's birthday, November 20, is Big Bold Love Day. The initiative encourages the community to love big and live boldly by wearing a pair of red glasses or set them in a visible location. Glasses can be purchased online.

This year's Big Bold Love Day will also be celebrated with Beer City Dog Biscuits on November 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees can volunteer at Beer City Dog Biscuits and work alongside the staff members with disabilities. The volunteer event is free to attend, although registration is encouraged in advance. Beer City Dog Biscuits is located at 3019 Coit Ave NE in Grand Rapids, inside Sunshine Community Church.

Kelly Jandernoa, Executive Director of Red Glasses Movement, returned to the Morning Mix to talk about this year's Big Bold Love Day.

Visit redglassesmovement.org for more information.

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