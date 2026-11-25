LIFT Community Outreach supports local community members with seasonal initiatives and programming during the holiday season, with the annual Christmas Store providing toys to local children in need. The Christmas Store will be in operation in December at 2nd Church, located at 525 Cheshire NE in Grand Rapids. Every appointment slot has been filled due to demand.

Donations have decreased by 50% this year, and the organization is seeking neighbors to donate toys for this year's Christmas Store as well as give financially. LIFT Community Outreach Executive Director Michelle Hatfield and Patty Rivard visited the Morning Mix to share more and explain how the community can help.

Visit liftgr.org for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok