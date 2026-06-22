Let the Highland Games begin at Holland's Waterfront Celtic Festival

Holland turns into the the Celtic region this weekend as the 2026 Holland Waterfront Celtic Festival and Highland Games take place at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds.

The festival is organized by the Holland Celtic Society, bringing a shared Irish, Scottish, Welsh, and other Celtic heritages together in West Michigan. The festival runs Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27.

Guests 21 and older who attend on Friday will see four bands perform for a seven-hour-long performance from 4 to 11 P.M. Food and beverage vendors will be available.

Saturday's festival runs from 9 A.M. to 11 P.M. and is open to all ages. In addition to food and beverage vendors, 13 bands will perform, as well as eight Irish and Scottish dance performances. Over 50 athletes are set to compete in Scottish Highland Games.

Those seeking more about their own heritage can visit the Celtic genealogists on site, and Irish and Scottish retail vendors will be available. A children's area will be available as well.

The 2026 festival also brings three new attractions, including an appearance from Scottish Highland Cattle, Border Collie sheep hearding demonstrations, and an Irish music session tent.

Tickets for Friday's festival is $22.50 for attendees 21 and older only and includes a free return for Saturday. Saturday's tickets are $14.50 per person with children 15 and under free.

Holland Celtic Festival president Craig Rich and HCF Board Member and Athletic Director Kate Boeve visited the Morning Mix to talk about the festival.

Visit hollandcelticfestival.org for more information.

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