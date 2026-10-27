Less ingredients with quality delivery: Bare Naked Botanicals

Kimberly Peterson is the founder of Bare Naked Botanicals, a skincare line born out of Kimberly's frustration with undeliverable products, a career in healthcare and esthetics, and desire to create a variety of products with intentionally-selected ingredients, rather than creating products with more ingredients to fit the solution.

Bare Naked Botanicals features natural ingredients in a "less is more" assembly, fit for all skin types. Based out of Allendale, MI, they currently appear online and in pop-up makers markets across West Michigan, with expansion into soaps, surface cleaners, fragrance, and more!

Kimberly visited the Morning Mix, sharing more with Michelle about her brand's development and tips consumers can use to find what products are best for their skin type!

Visit barenakedbotanicals.com for more information. You can also follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

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