Legends Sports and Games: Serving West Michigan's trading card scene for over 30 years

For decades, trading cards were traded on playgrounds, tucked away in shoeboxes, and opened with crossed fingers hoping for that one elusive rarity. Today, the industry has evolved into a thriving culture of nostalgia, investment, and community. At the heart of West Michigan’s collecting scene is Legends Sports and Games, located at 3661 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids.

Owned by Lou Brown, the 10,000 square foot facility features sports cards such as baseball, Pokemon, Magic the Gathering, and more. The shop also features monthly card shows for sports cards, miscellaneous card game shows, as well as tabletop gaming for members of the community to engage in play. Legends Sports and Games can appraise a collection, recently appraising a near-complete set of 1933 Goudey baseball cards.

Todd and photojournalist Jeff Blakeman visited the shop to learn more about its 30-year history in West Michigan.

Visit legendsfanshop.com for more information. You can also follow the business on Facebook and Instagram.

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