Last chance to see the Koalas at John Ball Zoo

Time is running out to see the visiting koalas at the John Ball Zoo! For the last weekend of their stay in Michigan, there's a three-day event focusing on these furry critters called KoalaPalooza.

In addition to seeing Noorundi and Iluka up close, there will be activities like a cookout in Central Plaza, face painting by Golden Eagles, story time, strolling animal programs, and more.

KoalaPalooza at John Ball Zoo will take place September 3-5 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Find a complete event schedule for the weekend and purchase tickets at jbzoo.org.