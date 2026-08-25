Land Conservancy of West Michigan celebrates 50 years, return of Preserved!

The Land Conservancy of West Michigan is an organization that helps to protect 163 natural areas across Kent, Ottawa, Allegan, Newaygo, Oceana, Mason, and Lake counties, working with the community to maintain ecological preservation. The organization is celebrating 50 years of conservation work in 2026, and the celebrations continue throughout the year honoring the past and celebrating the present with the "Preserved!" gallery series.

Preserved! celebrates local nature spots through photography, where local artists are invited to capture the natural beauty of West Michigan, with LaFontsee Galleries hosting a gallery of submissions that is open to the community on October 2 and 3.

A VIP reception will take place Friday, October 2, with free public access to the gallery opening Saturday, October 3. VIP tickets are $30 and can be purchased online.

There is a lot to look forward to this fall that is more than Preserved! Communications and outreach director for the Land Conservancy of West Michigan, Marie Orttenburger, visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit naturenearby.org for more information.

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