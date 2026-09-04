Labor Day Cars for Cancer Show cruises through Muskegon, raising money for local cancer center

Car lovers will want to drive up to Muskegon over the holiday weekend for the 22nd Annual Labor Day Cars for Cancer Show on September 6 and 7.

The annual charity event celebrates classic cars from every decade while raising money for the Johnson Family Center for Cancer Care. The weekend includes a car viewing party at The Lakes Mall, a kickoff cruise, live music, and the annual Cars for Cancer Show at My Car Quest of Muskegon.

Sunday, September 6: Labor Day Cars for Cancer Cruise & Kickoff Party

4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Car cruise begins at 6:30 p.m. Participants must pay a $10 registration fee to take part in the Cruise, but the event is free for spectators. See the map below for a complete cruise route.

Live music and entertainment tent from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Monday, September 7: Labor Day Cars for Cancer Show

7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Classic car viewing and community event at My Car Quest of Muskegon

There is also an online raffle leading up to the event for a chance to win a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Hardtop. Raffle tickets start at $5, and the drawing will take place on September 7 at 3 p.m.

Follow for event updates and cruise route information on the event's Facebook page.