Know The Law: Why You Shouldn't Put Up With Lawyer Solicitation

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Sometimes after an accident, individuals affected may hear from lawyers that were not contacted in the first place.

Grand Rapids car accident attorney Tom Sinas shares more about Michigan law regarding lawyer solicitation and what your rights entail.

To learn more, call Sinas Dramis Law Firm at (616)-301-3333 or visiting sinasdramis.com.

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