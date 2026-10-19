Know the Law: Rideshare Passenger Injuries

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Rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft are helpful in cities such as Grand Rapids, but that doesn't mean that accidents don't happen when the driver is using their car for work and not for their personal use in that moment. Do no-fault benefits still apply if you are injured as a passenger in a rideshare vehicle? Where do claims come from if the rideshare driver was not at fault?

Grand Rapids car accident attorney Tom Sinas shares more in this week's Know The Law.

To learn more, call Sinas Dramis Law Firm at (616)-301-3333 or visiting sinasdramis.com.