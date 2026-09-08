Know The Law: Pedestrian Safety Law

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While we think of safety and the law while driving, it is also important to be aware of safety and the law as pedestrians. And with ArtPrize returning to downtown Grand Rapids and the 2026-27 school year off to a start, Grand Rapids car accident attorney Tom Sinas reminds viewers of pedestrian safety tips to help keep people safe as more people will be walking around West Michigan.

To learn more, call Sinas Dramis Law Firm at (616)-301-3333 or visiting sinasdramis.com.

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