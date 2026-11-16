Know the Law: Driving without car insurance

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When driving a car owned in your name, you are required to pay for car insurance. There are special circumstances regarding driving a rental, keeping a historic or vintage car in storage, and even when driving a new car off the lot. For those without insurance, the law definitely looks different for drivers - and may cause a bigger headache if you get in an accident.

Grand Rapids car accident attorney Tom Sinas shares more in this week's Know The Law.

To learn more, call Sinas Dramis Law Firm at (616) 301-3333 or visiting sinasdramis.com.