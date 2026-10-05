Know The Law: Dram Shop Laws

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A dram shop is a commercial establishment where alcohol is sold, such as a bar or taproom. When alcohol is involved in an injury, the law may not necessarily stop with the intoxicated individual.

Grand Rapids car accident attorney Tom Sinas shares more in this week's Know The Law.

To learn more, call Sinas Dramis Law Firm at (616)-301-3333 or visiting sinasdramis.com.

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