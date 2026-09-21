Kind Hearts Bloom recognizing community members' impact with 'Good Neighbor Day'

Good Neighbor Day is celebrated annually on September 28, encouraging communities to recognize neighbors' kindness as they positively impact their community through small acts of service. Kind Hearts Bloom is joining the festivities by distributing bouquets built from participating gardens, tying into the nonprofit's mission of using flowers to build stronger connections within neighborhoods.

Through September 25, members of the public may nominate someone who has made a difference in their community, and Kind Hearts Bloom will select ten to 15 recipients to receive the bouquets from September 28 through October 2.

Self-nominations are not allowed and nominees are limited to the greater Grand Rapids area. Acts of kindness are to be voluntary and not part of a nominee's professional line of work.

Kristen Freeland, Founder and Executive Director of Kind Hearts Bloom, returned to the Morning Mix to talk about the campaign.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok