Kent ISD's "Great Start To Quality" program connects parents to child care needs

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Finding childcare is not easy, and doubly so in finding the right childcare for your family and child's best interest. Kent ISD is helping families through their Great Start To Quality child care navigation program.

The free program allows parents or guardians to speak with a Child Care Navigator and be matched with options for licensed providers, then leaving the final decision to the parent or guardian.

Those interested in applying to be matched with a Child Care Navigator at no cost may do so at kentisd.org/findchildcare or call (616) 447-5678.

Great Start to Quality Program Manager Jaime Mueller sat down with Todd to share more.

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