Kent District Library welcomes author Michael Finkel

The Cascade Township branch of the Kent District Library is preparing for a visit from author Michael Finkel.

With an extensive career in journalism including written work for The New York Times Magazine and National Geographic , Finkel's novel releases cover true crime, human interest, and the criminal justice system. His latest release, The Art Thief , chronicles Stephane Breitwieser's heists across museums and galleries and correspondence between Finkel and Breitwieser through his final trial.

The event will be held Thursday, October 8 beginning at 6 p.m. It is free to attend, although registration is recommended as space is limited.

Branch Librarian Nanette Zorn visited the Morning Mix to talk about the upcoming visit.

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