Kent County Community Action recognizes Energy Awareness Month

October is National Energy Awareness Month, a nation-wide initiative that recognizes the impact of central energy that exceeds homes and into other national prosperity, security, and environmental health.

Kent County Community Action is recognizing the efforts this month by providing free weatherization services on National Weatherization Day, held annually on October 30. Low-income households in Kent County have the opportunity to reduce heating costs as the weather changes by having free attic and wall insulation services, air sealing services, and additional health and safety checks within the home.

Those interested in learning more about the Weatherization Assistance Program can visit kentcountymi.gov/KCCA or call (616) 632-7950.

Gustavo Perez, Director of Kent County Community Action, sat down with Michelle to share more about the programs and services offered.

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