Kalapalooza celebrates the end of summer in downtown Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo has been host to food events Taco & Tequila Fest and Mac & Cheese Fest in the past, but the food festivities are in full swing this year as both festivals are mashing up in "Kalapalooza", celebrating the end of summer with a concert lineup in the mix. This year's event takes place Friday, August 28 and Saturday, August 29.

The event takes place at Honor Credit Union Stadium, located at 251 Mills Street.

Friday's event will be Taco & Tequila Fest with the Ying Yang Twins and Twista performing. Mac & Cheese Fest takes over the following day with artists Buckcherry and Sponge performing.

Kalapalooza runs from 6 to 10 P.M. on both dates wit a variety of ticket options available that include concerts only, alcohol, non-alcohol, general admission, VIP, and Platinum.

Visit kalapaloozafest.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

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