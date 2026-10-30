Kalamazoo Wings set to play final season at Wings Event Center

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The 2026-27 season for the Kalamazoo Wings is set to be a memorable one, as this season marks the final year the team calls Wings Event Center home before moving to the Kalamazoo Event Center next fall.

Kicking off the final season at home is this year's home opener, taking place tonight at 7 p.m. This weekend marks the return of the Halloween staple Orange Ice, where adult and youth fans are encouraged to dress up for the chance at winning prizes in a costume contest. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m.

Costume contest prizes this year include an Apple Watch for adults and Nintendo Switch for children.

Tickets for the 2027 Outdoor Game are also on sale, where the K-Wings face off against the Toledo Walleye at Waldo Stadium on Sunday, January 31 at 3 p.m.

K-Wings General Manager and Governor Toni Will visited the Morning Mix to share more about what's in store this season!

Visit kwings.com for the full season schedule and to purchase tickets.

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