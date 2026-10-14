K-Pocha chef Phong Nguyen participating in 2026 Taste of Hope

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The American Cancer Society's leading culinary event is Taste of Hope, an annual event that brings West Michigan restaurants and chefs together for an evening of good food and support in the American Cancer Society's mission to find a cure for cancer.

This year's event returns to the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park on Wednesday, October 21 at 5:30 P.M. Tickets for the event are $200 and are running out!

One of this year's participants, chef Phong Nguyen from K-Pocha, visited the Morning Mix to showcase K-Pocha's delicious menu items alongside American Cancer Society Senior Manager Caralee Waswick!

Visit tohwestmi.acsgala.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

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