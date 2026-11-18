Whether you are planning on hosting a large gathering this holiday season or keeping things smaller, entertaining your guests can feel overwhelming when thinking about decor and food while not breaking the bank (or your mind!).

Lifestyle innovator and International Housewares Association spokesperson Jane Clauss visited the Morning Mix to discuss how we can keep the festive spirit this season while ensuring a smooth holiday.

For more ideas this season, visit The Inspired Home Show's Linktree.

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