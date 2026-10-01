It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month! Attend a Making Strides Walk in support

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time where awareness of the disease extends beyond education. With early detection and support for those affected included as part of the month's outreach, local community events such as Making Strides walks continue to fund research and treatment.

In West Michigan, the Making Strides Walk will take place at Calder Plaza on Saturday, October 17 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The event is free to attend, although donations are encouraged.

Kaela Chambers, Senior Manager of Events for the American Cancer Society and Dr. Britni Souther, DO at Cancer and Hematology Centers, visited the Morning Mix to talk about Making Strides.

Visit makingstrideswalk.org/westmichigan for more information and to register for the walk.

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