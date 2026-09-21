It's almost fire prevention week! Safety tips from E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc.

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Fire Prevention Week is October 4 through 10, a time where awareness towards fire safety is brought to the forefront. This year's theme, "Charge into Fire Safety", focuses on the risk and prevention that lithium-ion battery fires have in our everyday lives.

Firefighter Michael McLeieer, President of E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc., returned to the Morning Mix to share strategies for utilizing lithium-ion batteries responsibly to reduce the risk of fire, including:



Use the original charger and cable that came with your device. If the original components are not viable, many manufacturers have a resource list available online of what brands are safest to use.

Charge all devices on a hard, flat surface such as a desk, table, or bare floor. Avoid charging on cushioned surfaces such as beds or carpet.

Unplug devices once they are fully charged. Even 80% is safer than 100%! Stop using devices if they feel hot, swollen, emit odor, or hissing sounds while charging.

Charge large items such as power tools, electric wheelchairs, and e-bikes outside when possible. Never charge these during rain!

When traveling on an airplane, keep devices visible when they are charging. Do not store lithium-ion batteries in the overhead compartment.

Visit escapeinc.org for more information.

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