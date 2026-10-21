Ironwood Reserve chef Kyle Tilstra participating in 2026 Taste of Hope

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The American Cancer Society's leading culinary event is Taste of Hope, an annual event that brings West Michigan restaurants and chefs together for an evening of good food and support in the American Cancer Society's mission to find a cure for cancer. This year's event returns to the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park tonight at 5:30 P.M.

One of this year's participants, chef Kyle Tilstra from Ironwood Reserve, visited the Morning Mix to showcase Ironwood Reserve's menu options with Taste of Hope Culinary Chair Shawn Kohlhaas.

Visit tohwestmi.acsgala.org for more information.

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