Interior designer Sarah Sherman Samuel opens new gallery space in Grand Rapids

Sarah Sherman Samuel has taken her expertise and work in artistry and architecture in Sarah Sherman Samuel Inc. and SSS Studio, a product design studio established in Los Angeles over a decade ago. A Michigan native, Sarah has unveiled a brand-new gallery, Gallery SSS, in Grand Rapids.

The gallery isn't just a showcase of Sarah's work. Artists will bring their own work into the space that blends art, design, and location under one roof, with the first show, "Homecoming", opening today.

14 artists will be featured in the first lineup, celebrating how where we come from influences our lives. Homecoming will run through October 16.

Gallery hours are Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment. Gallery SSS is located at 1048 Wealthy Street.

Sarah visited the Morning Mix to talk about the gallery opening and her first book, which was released earlier this year.

Visit sarahshermansamuel.com for more information.

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