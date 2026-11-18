A good night's sleep is important, but if you're feeling any discomfort when waking up, it might be from insomnia, thoughts, or poor products such as pillows, blankets, or sleepwear.

Fox 17 Morning Mix Executive Producer Lindsay Poppen shared some products to help achieve a good night's sleep in comfort!

HONEYDEW SLEEP- Scrumptious Side Sleeper Pillow

Starting at $ 179.99 – honeydewsleep.com



Ergonomically designed to stop neck pain at the source

Provides optimal support to help neck, shoulder, and spine alignment for side sleepers

Cooling fill helps regulate temperature and prevent overheating

Make it your own by adding or removing fill!

Sturdy edging ribbon maintains the pillow’s shape and height

Doughy yet soft fill is crafted in house and 100 % CertiPUR-US certified

Copper infused foam fill has naturally antibacterial properties and keeps pillows fresh and cool night after night

Made in the USA

Personal Testimonial: As a religious side-sleeper, I immediately jumped at the change to test out this pillow. I swapped it out for my memory foam pillow I normally sleep with back in October. OMG what a difference it made! The shape of the pillow allows my head to rest comfortably without straining my neck. It also came with a silk pillowcase, allowing for maximum softness and comfort. I’ve been waking up with little/no neck pain in the mornings. I would buy one of these!

Madison Park - Knee Pillow

Knee Pillow on sale at $ 22.49 - madisonpark2010.com



Part of Madison Park's whole-home collection: affordable, stylish pieces for every room and every taste

Knee Pillow: contoured memory foam fits comfortably between the knees, made with side sleepers in mind. Can also be used for side reading in bed to avoid sore arms.

Strong structure: keeps it shape even with heavy weight put on top of it, providing gentle cushioning and support while you rest.

Removable, machine-washable covers for easy care

OEKO-TEX® Certified, tested free from harmful substances

cool-jams

Starting at $ 60 - cool-jams.com

Black Friday/Cyber Monday: Up to 80 % off sitewide (web only)



Pajamas for those that want less laundry, less waking and more actual sleep.

Kottinu is a lightweight knit engineered to pull heat off the skin, the same category of fabric used in firefighter base layers and medical scrubs

Wicks perspiration and dries quickly

Soft, cotton-like feel that resists pilling

30-Night Cool Sleep Trial on every piece

99.9 % antimicrobial protection

Nightgowns, nightshirts, tops, capris, joggers and full sets with multiple colorways

Sized for real bodies: Available S through 3X

Men's sleep shirts and separates available too

Personal Testimonial: NighCool Capri Set | NightCool Elastic Waist Cuff Jogger Pants Set | DayBasics Button Front Long Sleeve Set

I can’t rave enough about how soft these pajamas are! As an adult, I’ve never actually owned a pair of pajamas; I have so many t-shirts and sweatpants/shorts that I wear for both sleep and workouts. My first night putting on the jogger pants/tshirt set, I didn’t know that pajamas could be this soft and comfortable. I would wear one set for an entire week before throwing it in the wash. They’re regulated temperature so I’ve never felt like I overheated or was too cold when wearing these to bed. It’s like sleeping in a cloud! It comes in multiple styles and sizes to fit any season and temp, which I love!

Purple Nest Design Alpaca Throws (Local in Grand Rapids!)

Throws starting at $ 230 - purplenestdesign.com

Black Friday: Buy one throw, get one of equal or lesser value at 50 % off (11/26 - 11/30, web only)



Exceptionally soft, beautifully made alpaca throws are designed to be lived with for years to come.

Alpaca fiber is naturally softer, lighter, longer lasting, and warmer than wool

Hypoallergenic and moisture-wicking, making it gentle on sensitive skin

Collections designed for every season, making it easy to style beautiful, layered spaces

Fair trade and ethically sourced, with artisans paid fairly for their craft.

Preservation of traditional weaving techniques, designed for the modern home

Every piece ships with the story of the artisan or community who made it

3 % of profits support education, sustainable alpaca farming, and women's empowerment in the communities where our artisans live and work

Woman-owned small business

Personal Testimony: Love wearing this throw on my lap when I’m home on the couch reading a book or crocheting! My husband likes to keep the house cool at 65, so this keeps me nice and warm! The cat loves it too! Our throw was handwoven in Equador.

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