Indie film "The Rhythm of Belonging" set to premiere this November

GR A250 is Grand Rapids concurring celebration of America 250 and the city's 175th birthday, with many events scheduled throughout the year that reflect on history while looking forward to the future. One of these community events and projects is the short film "The Rhythm of Belonging".

"The Rhythm of Belonging" chronicles the spirit of the Grand Rapids community through various groups and connections, showcasing the power of in-person fellowship. The film will premiere alongside "Join or Die" as part of Studio Park's "Join a Club Film Night" on November 2 at Celebration Cinema Studio Park.

The event begins at 7 p.m. and the films are appropriate for all ages. Tickets are $10 per person with limited space and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Hugh Ingalls, Co-Owner and Founder of Ingalls Pictures, and Frey Foundation chair and GR A250 Committee Member Tripp Frey visited the Morning Mix to share more.

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