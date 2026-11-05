Indian Paintbrush Farm Sanctuary hosting "Boots and Ballgowns" fundraiser event

Indian Paintbrush Farm Sanctuary provides a safe place for rescued farm animals to reside as well as connect with humans through a variety of activities. The recently-founded nonprofit is hosting their "Boots and Ballgowns" fundraiser event on Saturday, November 14 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The event will be held at The Gilmore in Comstock Park, combining Western themes with opulence as guests will enjoy light hors d'oeuvres, specialty cocktails, live and silent auctions, music and dancing, and animal encounters from the Sanctuary's residents.

Individual tickets are $75 with sponsorship packages still available. Tickets can be purchased online.

Indian Paintbrush Farm Sanctuary founder and director Jacqueline Gilmore and board member Matt Dowdy visited the Morning Mix to share more about the organization and event.

Visit indianpaintbrushfarm.org for more information on the Sanctuary's work and opportunities to get involved beyond the fundraiser.

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