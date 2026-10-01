Inaugural Haunted Farmer's Market to set up shop in South Haven

Farmers Market season may be winding down as winter approaches, but a new twist on the classic fall farmer's market is heading to South Haven.

Inspired by an out-of-state event of a similar nature, organizer Kelly Lincoln says the West Michigan Haunted Farmers Market features unique oddities that celebrate the Halloween season. Shoppers can not only purchase fresh produce such as gourds, but also shop from artists selling Halloween-themed works across a variety of mediums.

The Haunted Farmers Market will take place at Daydreamer Domes and Dine Restaurant, located at 397 Blue Star Highway in South Haven on Saturday, October 3 from 12 to 7 p.m. Admission is free to the public.

Kelly visited the Morning Mix to talk about the first-of-its-kind for West Michigan event!

You can follow the event on Facebook for updates.

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