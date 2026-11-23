Crossword lovers, sharpen your pencils!

Block Party: Michigan Edition is the sequel to Block Party: Detroit Edition , co-written by Emily Biegas and Sala Wanetick. The book follows the release of Detroit Edition last year, where it is featured at over 30 stores state-wide.

The book features 80 crossword puzzles that feature Michigan-themed lore, pride, landmarks, culture, and hidden gems the state has to offer. The book is designed for all difficulty levels, and yes, answers are included in the back of the book!

Emily and Sala visited the Morning Mix, giving Michelle a chance to play the game and share more about the success of the book launch.

Block Party: Michigan Edition retails fro $24 and can be purchased at blockpartypuzzles.com.

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