Humane Society of West Michigan provides resources to West Michigan pet owners

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Mike Morse Law Firm is Michigan's Largest Injury Law Firm, fighting for cases both large and small. When not fighting cases, firm has been a partner of Michigan Humane for many years, with Mike Morse himself owning rescue animals over the years.

The firm has been supporting the Humane Society of West Michigan this past year, and while adoptions are the bread and butter of HSWM's mission, the shelter is also a resource for current and prospective pet owners across West Michigan. Resources include a free pet food pantry, free and low-cost vaccine and microchip clinics, as well as emergency foster programs for owners in a crisis situation.

These resources ensure that pets and families stay together to keep animals out of the shelter system.

Lead Litigation Attorney Ed Kardelis and Humane Society of West Michigan Director of Development and Marketing Winni Walsh visited the Morning Mix to talk about what resources are available.

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