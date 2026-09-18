Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live at Van Andel Arena this weekend

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Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is returning to Grand Rapids with more thrills and action, featuring stunts from skilled monster truck drivers inside Van Andel Arena. The live tour is part of the "Glow-N-Fire" monster truck experience, making one last type of this tour stop in Grand Rapids before a new tour is introduced next year.

Audiences will have the chance to attend a pre-show party and see the vehicles up-close as well as meet the drivers. Attendees can also select VIP packages to secure exclusive merchandise and experiences.

Shows run September 19 at 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are still available and those who use SAVE20 at checkout can get 20% off their purchase.

Mega Wrex driver Frank Krmel visited the Morning Mix via Zoom to talk about the event.

Visit hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

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