Hope For Single Moms hosting "Fashion With a Future" event

Being a single mother has an additional layer of challenges, and the nonprofit Hope For Single Moms bridges the gap between survival to stability by providing resources including educational support, workforce training, and mentorship.

The organization is hosting its annual "Fashion For a Future" fundraising event, a fashion show featuring clothing from local boutiques including The James Boutique and Roman James, styled by Michelle Krick Style. The fashion show will feature community models as well as highlight mothers' accomplishments through the organization. A live auction will follow the fashion show.

Fashion With a Future will be held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on October 22 beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased at hsmgr.org. All proceeds will benefit Hope For Single Moms.

Michelle Krick and models Jack Jones and Emily Paszkowski visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event.

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