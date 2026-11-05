Honor local veterans at this year's Veterans Day Parade in Grand Rapids

Veterans Day is November 11, a federal holiday that recognizes individuals who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. The United Veterans Council of Kent County is honoring local veterans this year with the annual parade and Ceremony of Remembrance.

On Wednesday, November 11 beginning at 6 p.m., members of the public are invited to attend the parade in downtown Grand Rapids, with the ceremony taking place at Veterans Memorial Park after the parade's conclusion. The route begins at Division Ave. and Pearl St.

This year's Ceremony will feature a keynote address from Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum supervisory curator Dr. Mirelle Luecke.

United Veterans Council of Kent County Commander Mel Bauman and Trustee Paul Ryan visited the Morning Mix to share more.

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