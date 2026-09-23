Honeybee's Kitchen & Catering chef Barbara Johnson appearing at Taste of Hope

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The American Cancer Society's leading culinary event is Taste of Hope, an annual event that brings West Michigan restaurants and chefs together for an evening of good food and support in the American Cancer Society's mission to find a cure for cancer.

This year's event returns to the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park on Wednesday, October 21 at 5:30 P.M. Unseated tickets for the event are $200 with less than 50 available, while individual seated tickets are $300 with less than 20 available. Limited table sponsorships are available.

One of this year's participants, chef Barbara Johnson from Honeybee's Kitchen and Catering, visited the Morning Mix to showcase her restaurant's blend of Caribbean and Soul Food menu items along with the American Cancer Society's senior manager of events Caralee Waswick to share more!

Honeybee's Kitchen and Catering will also have their formal grand opening at 4617 Division Ave in Wyoming on Saturday, September 26 beginning at 2 p.m. You can follow the restaurant on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

Visit tohwestmi.acsgala.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok