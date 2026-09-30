Holland's Paint a Pot expands space, allows for three stations and 50 new seats

Paint a Pot is not a typical ceramics studio. The family-owned business offers a variety of ceramic options that are waiting to be painted over, allowing for whoever walks through their doors to create custom gifts and decor regardless of age or skill level.

The store is owned and operated by West Michigan native Kerri deVries and her children Emma and Lilly, both of whom grew up in the shop. Located at 390 E 8th St #6 in Holland, Paint a Pot recently expanded their space to allow for three new art stations and 50 more seats. Walk-ins are welcome, while reservations are recommended for groups such as parties and corporate events.

The process is simple: those who walk into Paint a Pot pick whichever pre-made ceramic object they'd like to paint over - no clay, slurry, or potter's wheel needed! Artists then select their paint color and tools, and leave the cleaning to the staff!

Paint a Pot is open Mondays and Thursdays through saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Michelle, producers Lindsay and Nicole, and photojournalist Jeff Blakeman visited the expanded facility and learned more about the family history while creating some pieces of their own!

Visit paintapot.net for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

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