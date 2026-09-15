Holland ophthalmologist eyeing Lake Michigan as final Great Lake to swim across

Holland-area ophthalmologist Dr. Bryan Huffman has taken his passion for water safety education and open-water swimming throughout marathon swims across all five Great Lakes. With a Triple Crown of Open Water title under his belt, Dr. Huffman has successfully swam across Lake Erie in June 2024 and Lake Superior in August 2025, with other swims including aborted missions in the process.

Despite miscellaneous swims and stopped swims, 2026 saw Dr. Huffman completing swims across Lake Ontario and Lake Huron in July and August of this year, with the plan to take on Lake Michigan between September 19 through 27, swimming 35 miles from Chicago, IL to Michigan City, IN.

These swims aren't just for bragging rights. These "Bryan's Big Swims" are all part of Dr. Huffman's efforts to raise money to provide free or reduced-cost swim lessons for kids at the Holland Aquatic Center. All proceeds raised from these swims benefit the aquatic center's Foundation Scholarship Fund.

Dr. Huffman returned to the Morning Mix to give Todd and Michelle an update on his journey!

Donations can be made online through the Holland Aquatic Center. Viewers can keep up with his adventures on the Facebook group.

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