Holland Literacy Festival bringing authors and readers together through books

Authors and readers are set to gather at the Holland Literacy Festival, supporting the love of books. This year's festival will take place throughout the Holland Town Center on Saturday, September 12.

75 authors will be in attendance, with genres including picture books, thriller, romance, fantasy, young adult, poetry, and more. The event will feature panels and readings at Bluestocking Bookshop with topics covering writing for young adult and children, worldbuilding, and writing for romance. Various authors will read from a variety of genres in five to eight minute sessions throughout the day.

The Literacy Festival runs from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M. and is free to attend. The first 200 attendees will receive a free tote bag, while the first 100 attendees receive a free entry into Nelis' Dutch Village.

Benjamin Kamphuis, Holland Literacy Festival committee marketing chair, visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit hollandlitfest.org for more information including a full event schedule.

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