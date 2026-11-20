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The versatile event space of the Holland Civic Center is celebrating the holiday season with three Christmas concerts as part of their "Christmas at the Civic" holiday event. With a vision of bringing entertainment and community events back to the center, all concerts will be held at 7:30 p.m. over three different nights.

The first concert will be held December 2, themed "Rocky Mountain Christmas". The repertoire will feature music from American icon John Denver. The second concert, "Celtic Angels Christmas", features Celtic music and Irish step dancing on December 7. The final concert takes place December 10 and features three-time Grammy nominated duo Dailey and Vincent.

Tickets range from $40 to $50 depending on the show and can be purchased as individual performances or as a special three-concert pass for $137.

Holland Civic Center general manager Ken Korpi sat down with Michelle to talk about the concert lineup.

Visit hollandciviccenter.com for more information and to purchase tickets. The center is loated at 150 W 8th St.

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