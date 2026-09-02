Holland Bowl Mill hosting special sale to celebrate 120-year milestone

The Holland Bowl Mill is celebrating their 120 year milestone with the community by hosting a tent sale on Saturday, September 5.

Attendees can enjoy 50% off everything the tent, and for the kids, face painting, a bowl finishing area, free food and more! You will also have the opportunity to purchase a one-of-a-kind "120 Years" bowl signed by the third-generation owner, Dave Gier.

Admission is free. The event hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 120 James St. in Holland. For more information, please visit hollandbowlmill.com

Kory Gier, owner of The Holland Bowl Mill, joins the Morning Mix to talk about what reaching this milestone means to him and his family.

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