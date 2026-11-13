Hermitage at Diamond seeking community funding for restoration projects

Hermitage at Diamond began as Third Reformed Church in 1875, but has grown into more than just a house of worship. The building, located at 1009 Hermitage St SE at the corner of Hermitage and Diamond in Grand Rapids, was established as a nonprofit organization in 2020 following its purchase from local preservationist Carol Moore in 2017. Hermitage at Diamond is home to a venue of versatility that connects the community through art and music.

Thanks to the community support, several renovation projects have taken shape at the property. The building's stained glass windows and entry doors have been restored and installed, and thanks to the generous donations from community members, a majority of the exterior projects in this restoration project have taken shape.

The facility began a brand new campaign to raise $150,000 for further interior renovation, hoping to upgrade HVAC and plumbing systems, as well as provide universal accessibility access for everyone.

Carol and Hermitage at Diamond Board Member Kailey Smith-Barth visited the Morning Mix to discuss the project.

Those interested in assisting the restoration project can do so at hermitage-at-diamond.org.

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