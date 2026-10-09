Harbor Hospice assists patients with palliative and hospice care

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Harbor Hospice serves five counties across West Michigan including Muskegon, Ottawa, Oceana, Mason, and Newaygo counties. Based in Muskegon, Harbor Hospice provides comfort-focused care for individuals receiving palliative care and hospice care. Patients and their families work alongside Harbor's team to determine what type of care and symptom management is best appropriate.

Harbor also helps patients access quality care through the APATH pilot program, where Harbor helps fund access to symptom relief.

Dr. Caitlin Fulton visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit harborhospicemi.org for more information.

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