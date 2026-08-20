Hanger Clinic Field Day returning for third year at Davenport University

Adaptive sports have grown in awareness and participation in recent years, and for those living with limb loss and orthopedic bracing, Western Michigan University's Occupational Therapy Department hosts a Hanger Clinic Field Day every year to provide opportunities for adaptive sports. This year's event will be held at Davenport University's Student Activity Field House on Saturday, August 22.

From 9 A.M. to 12 P.M., participants can try a variety of activities including sit volleyball hosted by the Davenport Women's Volleyball team, curling from West Michigan Curling, adaptive tennis, golf station featuring mini golf, bocce ball, rock climbing, wheelchair floor hockey and wheelchair obstacle courses, as well as a chance to visit a gait analysis station.

The event is free to attend, although there are opportunities still open for participation and volunteering. Those interested in registering as a participant, vendor, or volunteer may do so by filling out the online form or scan the QR code below.

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