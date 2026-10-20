Halloween block party "Oddities on Ottawa" returning for third year

"Oddities on Ottawa" is returning to Grand Rapids' River North District this Saturday, October 24 beginning at 4 p.m.

The event, now in its third year, began from Garage Bar and Grill owner Kevin Farhat. Following last year's attendance of nearly 3,000 people, this year's event is expanding with live entertainment spanning three stages featuring local bands and DJs. Street performers and roaming talent will also partake in the festivities.

The event will also feature a maker's market with Halloween-inspired items to shop from, as well as food and beer tents, and a costume contest with the chance of winning $500 as the top prize.

Oddities on Ottawa will take place between Mason and Newberry Street along Ottawa Avenue, with those holding onto VIP tickets receiving early admission at 3 p.m. The event is for attendees 21 and older.

Tickets are $25 for general admission or $50 for VIP and can be purchased on odditiesonottawa.com.

Kevin, along with Oddities on Ottawa event director Megan Bowman and roaming performer Jinx visited the Morning Mix to share more.

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