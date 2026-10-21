"Hahas for Tatas" comedy show returning to benefit Gilda's Club Grand Rapids

Gilda's Club Grand Rapids supports individuals affected by cancer through support groups, educational opportunities, and community events. In recognition of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, North Kent Comedy Productions is giving back to Gilda's Club with the return of the "Hahas for Tatas" comedy show.

The third annual event will take place on Saturday, October 24 at Brann's Steakhouse banquet room, located at 4157 Division Ave S in Grand Rapids. Comediens Kate Brindle, Toi TooTall, and Holly VanScoy are set to perform. The event begins at 7 p.m. and the show is recommended for audience members 18 and older.

Tickets are $39 and can be purchased on Eventbrite. Donations are also being accepted.

Comedian Kim Cook and Shawn Campbell, Vice President of Development and Engagement at Gilda's Club, visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok