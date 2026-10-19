GVSU students to premiere feature film at Celebration Cinema

A new feature-length indie film is set to premiere in Grand Rapids, created by Grand Valley State University students Christian Vanover and Lucas Cuppy.

"The Anatomy of a Man" was filmed over the course of four days in Traverse City and follows six recent high school graduates taking a trip up north for a cabin party, only to find those friendships tested in the process amid a dark turn of events.

The thriller will have its premiere at Celebration Cinema Studio Park on November 12 beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online for $14.

Christian and Lucas sat down with Todd to discuss the filmmaking process.

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