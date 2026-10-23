Guiding Light launches new Women's Collective

Guiding Light assists individuals through addiction recovery physically, emotionally, and spiritually. The nonprofit has expanded their Women's Recovery Program through the launch of the Women's Collective, providing educational events, volunteer opportunities, as well as community engagement for women in recovery.

With one in 12 women struggling with substance abuse in 2025, the Women's Collective aims to provide resources as women seek recovery, often avoiding help or facing difficulty in the process due to financial burden, caregiving responsibility, stigma, or trauma.

Women can participate in the Collective for $25 per month, with all proceeds supporting Guiding Light. The Women's Recovery Program is free for participants.

Guiding Light Women's Collective Steering Committee Member Ondrea Havemeier and Director of Community Engagement Alison Gillum visited the Morning Mix to talk about the Collective.

Visit guidinglightworks.org/womens-collective for more information.

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