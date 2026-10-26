Great Lakes Learning Academy provides college application resources

Fall is typically the time for high school seniors to begin navigating the college application process, working with their schools to submit applications in a timely manner. While it is advised to apply to multiple colleges in case one does not get accepted into their first choice, application fees range upwards of $75 per institution, causing an additional financial burden for families during the process.

Connections Academy, part of Great Lakes Learning Academy, is offering assistance to students and families applying to college in October, where many two-year and four-year institutions are waiving application fees or providing significant discounts during the month.

Great Lakes Learning Academy counselors help students one-on-one by breaking down the college preparatory process through navigating applications, dual-enrollment strategies, as well as post-graduation plans. Financial aid navigation is also available.

Courtney Paul, Counselor at Great Lakes Learning Academy, sat down with Todd to share more about the program.

Visit connectionsacademy.com for more information.

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